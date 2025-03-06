Tata Electronics to set up display chip unit in Gujarat

India’s Tata Electronics will set up a display manufacturing unit in Gujarat in collaboration with Taiwan’s Himax Technologies, a manufacturer of fabless display driver ICs, and Taiwanese foundry PSMC.

Display chips are used in products like mobile phone screens, TVs, camera image sensors and OLEDs.

The three companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost India’s display and ultralow power AI sensing product and technology ecosystem.

This MoU marks a significant step forward for Tata Electronics, Himax, and PSMC in expanding their market outreach and jointly exploring the growing market of display semiconductors and ultralow power AI sensing in India as well as globally, according to a media release.

Tata Electronics, Himax, and PSMC aim to leverage their respective strengths to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end display semiconductor solutions for their mutual customers, from chip design to chip manufacturing and packaging, as well as electronics manufacturing services (EMS) to deliver system-level solutions, to both the Indian and global markets.

The three firms will collaborate closely to develop solutions focusing on “Made in India” requirements. The partnership also encompasses designing and manufacturing next-generation solutions to meet global demand while enhancing supply chain resilience.

“This MoU with Himax and PSMC will enable the development of differentiated solutions for display-related semiconductor products for our mutual customers,” said Randhir Thakur, CEO and MD of Tata Electronics. “By combining Tata Electronics’ capabilities with Himax’s unparalleled expertise in display semiconductors and WiseEye ultralow power AI sensing and PSMC’s proven manufacturing solutions, we are creating a powerful ecosystem that addresses both domestic and global needs for the display semiconductor market.”

“We are delighted to join forces with Tata Electronics and PSMC to drive innovation in India’s rapidly expanding display semiconductor market. India is emerging as a key hub for electronics development and manufacturing, presenting immense opportunities for growth and technological advancement,” Jordan Wu, Co-Founder and CEO of Himax Technologies, Inc., said. “Through this collaboration, we aim to bring Himax’s industry-leading expertise in display semiconductors and WiseEye ultralow power AI sensing to support India’s ‘Made in India’ initiative while enhancing global supply chain resilience.”