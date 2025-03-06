Malaysia partners with Arm to boost semiconductor innovation

The collaboration provides Malaysia with access to Arm’s high-performance, power-efficient compute platform, Arm Compute Subsystem (CSS), as well as the Arm Flexible Access licensing program. Additionally, Arm will play a critical role in talent development by training 10,000 semiconductor professionals to strengthen Malaysia’s technical workforce – enhancing the nation’s position in the global semiconductor ecosystem.

Central to this initiative is the government’s ambition to establish Malaysia’s first domestically developed AI chips. By adopting a "local-first" approach across the supply chain, the initiative aims to bolster Malaysia’s capabilities in advanced semiconductor technologies and AI applications.

As part of its commitment to the partnership, Arm plans to establish an office in Malaysia. This move supports the government’s broader strategy to expand its technological outreach across the ASEAN region, as well as into Australia and New Zealand, a press release from the Minister of Economy of Malaysia reads.