Infineon and ARAI to advance automotive semiconductor solutions

The collaboration will focus on the development of EV inverters and vehicle control units tailored for use in electric vehicles in India. Both parties are enhancing market visibility and promoting these drivetrain solutions in order to drive the adoption of the solutions by automotive manufacturers across the country.

In addition to drivetrain solutions, the collaboration will also cover joint development of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automated Driving (AD) solutions like Automated Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), and Lane Keep Assist (LKA).

"We are delighted to partner with ARAI to bring cutting-edge semiconductor solutions to the Indian automotive industry," said Chua Chee Seong, President and Managing Director of Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, in a press release. "This collaboration will enable us to combine our technological expertise with ARAI's extensive knowledge of the local market, ultimately driving innovation and enhancing the efficiency of automotive semiconductor solutions in India."

The collaboration also addresses the growing importance of cybersecurity in today's connected cars and software-defined vehicles.