Mycronic receives order for an MMX metrology system

The company states that the order value is in the range of USD 2,5-3,5 million and that delivery of the system is planned for the third quarter of 2025.

“We are pleased to receive another order for our modern semiconductor photomask metrology system, launched in April 2024. The MMX meets our customers’ high expectation on performance and productivity and we continue to invest in the MMX platform to drive additional customer value”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release.

The MMX is a system for measuring the position of the written pattern, thereby ensuring the quality of the produced photomask. The product is based on the SLX mask writer platform and Mycronic’s existing Prexision-MMS metrology system for display photomasks. In addition, the MMX is equipped with optics and software, including a modern user interface and analysis tools.