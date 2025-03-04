TSMC details its $100 billion Arizona investment

On March 3, 2025, US President Donald Trump and TSMC CEO Dr. C.C. Wei unveiled the expansion plans in Phoenix. During the announcement, President Trump said that the "new investment will go into building five cutting-edge fabrication facilities"

In a recent press release, TSMC detailed its expansion, which includes three new fabrication plants, two advanced packaging facilities, and a major R&D team center. The company expects this investment to generate hundreds of billions in semiconductor value, particularly for AI and emerging technologies. The initiative is also projected to create 40,000 construction jobs over the next four years and tens of thousands of high-paying, high-tech jobs in chip manufacturing and research.

Dr. C.C. Wei credited US government support and strong customer partnerships for making this expansion possible. He emphasised the role of AI in reshaping daily life and highlighted semiconductors as the foundation for future technological advancements.

TSMC’s Arizona fabrication fab, which began volume production in late 2024, currently employs over 3,000 workers across 1,100 acres.