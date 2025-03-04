RRP Electronics partners with Deca to boost wafer packaging

India’s RRP Electronics has forged a strategic alliance with US-based Deca Technologies to boost its wafer-level packaging capabilities.

Under this collaboration, RRP Electronics, which is known for assembling and testing semiconductor components, will integrate Deca’s Wafer-Level Chip Scale Packaging (WLCSP) and M-Series Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP) technologies into its state-of-the-art processes, according to a media release.

RRP Electronics is currently collaborating on a project for a Swiss client, producing Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) in QFN packages. The latest partnership will further cement its reputation “for delivering precision and innovation in high-tech electronics,” RRP said.

“We are investing in a large-scale Technology Transfer License Agreement (TTLA) with Deca, potentially on exclusive terms, to create a fully automated, world-class infrastructure,” Rajendra K. Chodankar, Chairman & CEO of RRP Electronics, said. “This partnership will take semiconductor packaging in India to new heights. We aim to complete our qualification tests by August 2025 and foresee revenue exceeding USD 30 million in just the second year of operations, with exponential growth in the years to come.”

“We are thrilled to be part of India’s ambitious semiconductor growth story. RRP Electronics’ vision, expertise, and determination make them the perfect partner to drive innovation in semiconductor packaging,” Tim Olson, Founder & CEO of Deca Technologies, said. “This collaboration will accelerate their ambitious plans and strengthen India’s position in the global semiconductor value chain.”

Beyond this partnership, RRP Electronics is spearheading a Rs 120.35 billion (USD 1.4 billion) phase 1 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly Test (OSAT) initiative and a Rs 240 billion (USD 2.8 billion) fab to establish a cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing and assembly facility in Maharashtra.