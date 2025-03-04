Nordic Semi partners with Skylo

Nordic and Skylo’s partnership unlocks new IoT use cases, such as remote monitoring, asset tracking, and enhanced safety and security by enabling small, constrained IoT devices to connect seamlessly over satellite. It marks a path for device manufacturers to achieve global connectivity using 3GPP-compliant, off-the-shelf cellular solutions.

The nRF9151 low-power cellular module is globally certified and features support for both LTE-M, NB-IoT, and DECT NR+ modem alongside an open application MCU core, with GNSS and cell-based location capabilities.

“By leveraging Skylo’s existing, commercially available satellite network, we are today enabling connectivity anywhere,” says Oyvind Birkenes, EVP of Nordic’ Long Range Business Unit, in a press release. “This collaboration with Skylo opens the door to a new class of IoT solutions that can operate in remote or off-grid environments with standard ultra-low power cellular solutions like the nRF9151.”