GF and MIT to advance research on essential chips for AI

The collaboration, led by MIT’s Microsystems Technology Laboratories (MTL) and GF Labs, will focus on innovations to enhance the performance and efficiency of critical semiconductor applications.

The initial research will target AI and other applications, leveraging GF’s silicon photonics technology and its 22FDX platform.

“By bringing together MIT’s world-renowned capabilities with GF’s leading semiconductor platforms, we are positioned to drive significant research advancements in GF’s essential chip technologies for AI,” says Gregg Bartlett, chief technology officer at GF, in a press release. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and highlights our dedication to developing the next generation of talent in the semiconductor industry. Together, we will research transformative solutions in the industry.”

The new master research agreement builds upon GF’s past and ongoing engagements with the university. GF serves on MTL’s Microsystems Industrial Group (MIG), which brings together industry and academia to engage in research. MIT faculty are active participants in GF’s University Partnership Program focused on joint semiconductor research and prototyping.