Emerson, UT partnership to focus on AI, chip research

A new partnership between industrial technology company Emerson and The University of Texas at Austin will support advanced research into AI, automation, energy, semiconductors and other scientific disciplines.

The three-year agreement includes research lab upgrades at UT facilities, contributions to help launch the new Semiconductor Science and Engineering master’s degree program in partnership with the Texas Institute for Electronics (TIE), and help develop the next generation of talent skilled in automation. More broadly, UT will become a core research partner for Emerson as it delves further into semiconductors, AI, energy and other areas in the future, according to a report published on the website of The University of Texas at Austin.

“Emerson has been an important partner for UT, the Cockrell School of Engineering and our chemical engineering department for decades,” said Roger Bonnecaze, dean of the Cockrell School and a chemical engineering faculty member. “This investment will strengthen our relationship, further elevate Austin as a national technology leader, and push the boundaries of research, innovation and education in semiconductors, energy, AI, automation and more.”

The total value of the agreement is USD 8.5 million. Emerson has now contributed more than USD 20 million to UT, primarily to the Cockrell School of Engineering and its McKetta Department of Chemical Engineering, both from the St. Louis-based company and its recent acquisition of Austin-based National Instruments, now operating as Emerson’s test and measurement business.

“This is an exciting new chapter in Emerson’s storied history with The University of Texas at Austin as we build on our vision to accelerate automation and innovation that transforms vital industries,” said Lal Karsanbhai, president and CEO of Emerson. “As a company founded on science, engineering and technology, we look forward to working with UT to help prepare tomorrow’s workforce to solve the world’s toughest challenges.”

In support of Emerson’s goal to advance UT’s semiconductor efforts, the company will contribute technology and equipment to modernize the Montopolis Research Center, the former Sematech facility in South Austin, to advance semiconductor research and innovation, the report said.