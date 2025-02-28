Kreisel partners with CustomCells on battery design

German battery cell firm CustomCells and Kreisel, an Austrian company specializing in high-performance battery systems, are collaborating to develop two customized cell designs: one with extremely high energy density and another with an optimized total cost structure.

Kreisel specializes in comprehensive solutions for electrification projects, focusing on marine applications such as pleasure craft, commercial boat and DNV vessel as well as off-highway applications, including construction and agricultural vehicles.

The project also encompasses global supply chain considerations, material availability, technical and commercial risks, and the Technology Readiness Level (TRL).

CustomCells will forecast the electrochemical performance and assess the electrochemical and thermal stability of the cell designs. Additionally, a risk analysis of cell development and mass production will be conducted, according to a media release.

“The goal of this collaboration is, of course, to identify the best and most optimal cell for future applications. At the same time, we aim to influence cost structures and manufacturing strategies positively,” said Philipp Kreisel, Founder and Managing Director of Kreisel Electric. “Together with CustomCells, we are analyzing all requirements and conditions to define what this ultimately means for the final cell. Factors like format, cell design, and chemistry are just some of the key aspects to consider. We are absolute experts when it comes to getting the best out of batteries, which is why we are already shaping the basis at cell level that goes for industry-proven exceptional Kreisel performance and safety.”

“Our customers’ expectations — and, of course, our own standards — are always centered on achieving the highest energy density, long lifespans, low costs, and maximum safety. When it comes to cooling concepts and performance, we are already clearly ahead,” said Anna Stadler, Head of New Battery Technology at Kreisel. “Both of us are pioneers in battery technology. The expertise of Kreisel and CustomCells in battery cells is highly complementary. It is a privilege to collaborate with a partner who truly understands our world on an equal footing.”