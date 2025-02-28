Idemitsu’s lithium sulphide plant will support Toyota’s EV goals

Idemitsu Kosan is planning to build a large-scale plant for lithium sulphide, the Japanese oil refiner said.

Lithium sulphide is a key material for all-solid-state batteries, which are important for making electric vehicles that are safer and more affordable.

Japan is looking for ways to ease its dependence on other Asian giants like China or South Korea for batteries and establish a robust local supply chain. Toyota and Idemitsu are among several major Japanese companies investing a combined USD 7 billion in domestic battery production.

The facility at Idemitsu’s Chiba refinery builds on Idemitsu’s partnership with Toyota Motor to commercialize next-gen batteries and support the carmaker’s goal of launching EVs with all-solid-state batteries in the next 2-3 years, according to a Reuters report.

Toyota hopes that the batteries will significantly improve the driving range of EVs. The charging time for solid-state batteries is also shorter compared to lithium-ion packs.

The new plant, which is expected to be completed by mid-2027 at an estimated cost of USD 143 million, will have a production capacity of 1,000 metric tons of lithium sulphide annually — enough to supply solid electrolyte for 50,000–60,000 EVs, Idemitsu Executive Officer Tetsuji Mishina said.

Idemitsu is also considering building a large-scale pilot factory for solid electrolyte, another key component for solid-state batteries.