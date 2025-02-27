Memphis Electronic adds Ramxeed to its linecard

With this partnership, Memphis Electronic expands its portfolio with Ferroelectric RAM (FeRAM) and Resistive RAM (ReRAM) memory technologies, known for characteristics, such as high-speed data processing, non-volatility, and energy efficiency.

“Established memory technologies like DRAM or flash memory have their limitations that FeRAM and ReRAM are addressing,” says Marco Mezger, President and CEO of Memphis Electronic, ina. press release. “By adding Ramxeed to our portfolio, we can now provide our customers with these latest memory technologies to meet the evolving requirements of our diverse customer base.”

Memphis focuses entirely on memory products and provides tailored solutions for industrial, automotive, and embedded applications. The addition of Ramxeed's FeRAM and ReRAM technologies strengthens the company's position as the go-to source for all memory needs.

Ramxeed's FeRAM technology offers fast write/read capabilities, high endurance, high reliability, and low power consumption. Due to its high compatibility with EEPROM and asynchronous SRAM interfaces, it is suited for mission-critical applications such as real-time logging in Event Data Recorders (EDR) and Battery Management Systems (BMS) for EV's and other automotive applications. Other applications include industrial automation motor control and programmable logic controllers, as well as medical devices, and energy metering.