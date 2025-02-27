DigiKey enters global distribution agreement with Qorvo
DigiKey and Qorvo, a provider of connectivity and power solutions, have entered into a worldwide distribution agreement.
The collaboration with DigiKey extends Qorvo's product reach across North America, EMEA and APAC regions, ensuring rapid delivery and additional support for customers in markets such as IoT, defence, aerospace, automotive, power and wireless infrastructure.
"For Qorvo, delivering innovative, high-performance solutions to our customers is a top priority, and our agreement with DigiKey reinforces that commitment," says Corbin Graham, senior director of global distribution at Qorvo, in a press release. "This collaboration expands global access to our products, ensuring our customers receive the advanced technologies they need with exceptional efficiency and support."
Ken Paxton, director of advanced semiconductors at DigiKey, says that by making Qorvo's extensive portfolio easily accessible to engineers globally, the companies can propel industries like wireless, smart living, power, defence technology and automotive.
"We are excited to partner with Qorvo to bring their innovative RF and power semiconductor solutions to our customers around the globe."