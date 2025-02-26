TEL expands with new production building in Miyagi

As semiconductor technology advances and the market is projected to surpass USD 1 trillion by 2030, demand for semiconductor equipment is also rising. Tokyo Electron Miyagi’s dry etch systems business is also expected to grow significantly as its share of the expanding market increases.

The company states in a press release that the new production building will adopt the Smart Production concept, which embodies the "next-generation approach to manufacturing". By automating logistics functions and mechanising manufacturing processes, the new facility will provide production lines with high capacity, quality, and efficiency to quickly deliver high-value-added products.

TEL says that it plans to make this facility "the world’s top semiconductor equipment plant."

Construction of the new production building is currently scheduled to start in the summer of this year, and is slated to be completed in the summer of 2027.

Once completed, the five-story facility will have a total floor area of 88,600 square meters. TEL is investing JPY 104 billion (EUR 663.5 million) in construction alone. The site will focus on the production of semiconductor equipment, including plasma etch systems.