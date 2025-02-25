SanDisk's new era: independent and live on Nasdaq

In a press release, the company says that the "new Sandisk" is well-positioned to serve the market, addressing the new opportunities that AI presents while unlocking the value of its consumer and enterprise portfolios.

“We are excited to embark on this new chapter for Sandisk,” says David Goeckeler, Chief Executive Officer of Sandisk, in the press release. “Everything starts with innovation and NAND is an incredible enabler. Because we operate in strong and growing markets, there is a tremendous opportunity to expand our role as a globally leading Flash memory innovator. The new Sandisk is poised to shape and transform the digital world we live in, and we remain focused on leveraging our strengths to drive long-term growth for our company and shareholders.”

It was back in October 2023 that Western Digital first announced its plans to spin off its flash business, ending its partnership with SanDisk less than a decade after it acquired the company in 2015.