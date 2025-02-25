ams OSRAM secures €227M EU support for Austrian chip facility

The Austrian Ministry of Economy and Labor, responsible for distributing the funding, is expected to finalise its approval soon. ams OSRAM says it will use the investment to strengthen the development and production of next-generation optoelectronic sensors for medical and automotive applications.

Expanding Europe’s semiconductor industry

In total, ams OSRAM plans to invest EUR 567 million in the facility by 2030, when full-scale production is set to begin at the headquarters in Styria. The new plant will strengthen Europe's semiconductor supply chain, supporting the EU's goal of reaching 20% global chip market share by 2030.

"We are pleased that the European Commission has approved Austrian state aid under the European Chips Act to expand our semiconductor manufacturing in Premstätten," says Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams OSRAM in a press release. “The first fab of its kind for next-generation optoelectronic sensors is a key cornerstone of our growth strategy. In line with the objectives set out in the European Chips Act, it will strengthen Europe's security of supply and technological autonomy in the field of semiconductor technologies”

Facility expansion and production plans

The Premstätten site will manufacture highly differentiated next-gen optoelectronic sensors for medical and automotive applications. In addition, the production of products for industry or for use in consumer goods is also planned.

The construction of the additional cleanroom at the Premstaetten site, with an area of 1,800 square meters for CMOS production, will also double filter capacity and increase TSV capacity by a factor of four.

With global semiconductor demand rising, the European Chips Act aims to boost Europe’s chip production capacity and reduce reliance on non-European manufacturers.