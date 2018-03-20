© Sennheiser

Sennheiser plans new factory in Romania

Sennheiser is planning to set up a fourth wholly owned factory in Brașov, Romania. The move provides the the audio specialist with a third European manufacturing base.

Together with its existing factories in Germany, Ireland and the USA, the new manufacturing base will ensure that Sennheiser will be even more flexible in reacting to market requirements. After the completion of construction in this year, the Brașov facility will initially focus on the manufacture of consumer electronics products.



In establishing the new factory, Sennheiser intends to strengthen its position in the European consumer electronic markets. “For many years now, the EMEA region has been our highest-grossing region. With the new factory in Romania, we have a third European manufacturing base and are also, at the same time, expanding our supplier network in Europe. These actions give us improved control of production volumes, as well as the ability to be even more flexible in adapting our products to dynamic market requirements,” said Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, Co-CEO at Sennheiser. “With this new factory, we are making a further investment in the independence that continues to be a distinctive quality and advantage of Sennheiser as a family company.”



“One of the main reasons we chose Brașov is the infrastructure, as well as its strong connection to the European economic zone,” said Daniel Sennheiser, Co-CEO at Sennheiser. “We are looking forward to our cooperation with the Industrial Park Brașov. As a valued partner, IPB will play a key role in ensuring the high-quality standards we have for our production sites.” The new factory will focus on consumer electronic products.



“To increase the exchange of experience, we intend to deepen the network between all four Sennheiser factories,” said Andreas Sennheiser. While the factory in Tullamore, Ireland mainly produces acoustic transducers, the Wedemark headquarters focuses on products for the high-end market and professional segment, including wireless microphones. Microphones for the American and the Asian market are manufactured by the factory in Albuquerque, United States,



In total, Sennheiser works with 20 sales subsidiaries and long-term trading partners in more than 50 countries all over the world. Five innovation centers pool research and development to improve the audio specialist’s innovative power.