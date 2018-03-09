Privacy PolicyEvertiq respect the privacy rights of our users and are committed to protecting the information collected through Evertiq News Network and other products (together “Services”). Evertiq has adopted this privacy policy (“Privacy Policy”) to explain how Evertiq collects, stores, and uses the information collected in connection with Evertiq’s Services. Should you have any questions relating to this Privacy Policy, please contact us at .
BY INSTALLING, USING, REGISTERING TO OR OTHERWISE ACCESSING THE SERVICES, YOU AGREE TO THIS PRIVACY POLICY AND GIVE AN EXPLICIT AND INFORMED CONSENT TO THE PROCESSING, USE AND DISCLOSURE OF YOUR PERSONAL DATA IN ACCORDANCE WITH THIS PRIVACY POLICY. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO THIS PRIVACY POLICY, PLEASE DO NOT INSTALL, USE, REGISTER TO OR OTHERWISE ACCESS THE SERVICES.
Evertiq reserves the right to modify this Privacy Policy at reasonable times, so please review it frequently. Your continued use of Services will signify your acceptance of the changes to this Privacy Policy.
Non-Personal Data
For purposes of this Privacy Policy, “non-personal data” means information that does not directly identify you. Additionally, non-personal data means “aggregate” and “de-personalized” information, which is data Evertiq collects about the use of Evertiq’s Services, from which any personally identifiable data has been removed. Evertiq may use tools or third party analytical software to automatically collect and use certain non-personal data that does not directly enable Evertiq to identify you. The types of non-personal data Evertiq may collect and use include, but are not limited to: (i) device properties, including, but not limited to unique device identifier or other device identifier ("UDID"); (ii) device software platform and firmware; (iii) mobile phone carrier. Evertiq may use and disclose to Evertiq’s partners and contractors the collected non-personal data for purposes of analyzing usage of the Services, advertisement serving, managing and providing the Services and to further develop the Services and other Evertiq services and products. You recognize and agree that the analytics companies utilized by Evertiq may combine the information collected with other information they have independently collected from other services or products relating to your activities. These companies collect and use information under their own privacy policies.
By using Evertiq’s Services on a mobile device, Evertiq will also store information locally on the device regarding the content that you choose to save, access, and view. This information is deleted from your device when you delete the application. However, unique identifiers that are persistently associated with your device, including UDID, MAC address, or unique identifiers derived from your device’s technical information, will remain the same after deletion of the Evertiq application.
Evertiq also allows analytics provider or providers to collect usage information over the Internet from your device, including a unique identifier that Evertiq or the analytics provider assigns to your device, certain device and technical information, and your Internet protocol address.
Ad Serving Technology
Evertiq reserves the right to use and disclose the collected non-personal data for purposes of advertisement by Evertiq or Evertiq's partners and contractors. Evertiq may employ third party ad serving technologies that use certain methods to collect information as a result of ad serving through Services. Evertiq or third parties operating the ad serving technology may use demographic and location information as well as information logged from your hardware or device to ensure that appropriate advertising is presented within the Service. Evertiq or third parties may collect and use data for this purpose including, but not limited to IP address (including for purposes of determining your approximate geographic location), UDID, software, applications, hardware, browser information, internet and on-line usage information. The foregoing data may be used and disclosed in accordance with this Privacy Policy and the privacy policy of the company providing the ad serving technology. You recognize and agree that the advertising companies who deliver ads for Evertiq may combine the information collected with other information they have independently collected from other services or products. These companies collect and use information under their own privacy policies. These ad serving technologies are integrated into Services; if you do not want to be subject to this technology, do not use or access Services. Although Evertiq takes commercially reasonable steps to instruct such advertising companies to comply with the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy, Evertiq does not have access to or control of third party technologies.
Personal Data
For purposes of this Privacy Policy, “personal data” means personally identifiable information that specifically identifies you as an individual. Likely situations when you make personal data available to Evertiq include, but are not limited to: (i) registration for Services, contests and special events; (ii) subscribing to newsletters; (iii) purchasing a product or services through Evertiq’s online stores; (iv) using “tell a friend,” "email this page," or other similar features; (v) requesting technical support; and (vi) otherwise through use of Evertiq’s Services where personal data is required for use and/or participation. The types of personal data may vary depending on the type of activity you are engaged in. The personal data Evertiq may collect and process may include, but are not limited to your name, Evertiq Services’ or third party service ID, e-mail address and location (only if directly identifiable to you, otherwise we treat location as non-personal data). Evertiq may use collected personal data for purposes of analyzing usage of the Services, providing customer and technical support, managing and providing Services (including managing advertisement serving) and to further develop the Services and other Evertiq services and products. Evertiq may combine non-personal data with personal data.
Disclosure and Transfer of Personal Data
Evertiq collects and processes personal data on a voluntary basis and it is not in the business of selling your personal data to third parties. Personal data may, however, occasionally be disclosed in accordance with applicable legislation and this Privacy Policy. Evertiq may hire agents and contractors to collect and process personal data on Evertiq's behalf and in such cases such agents and contractors will be instructed to comply with our Privacy Policy and to use personal data only for the purposes for which the third party has been engaged by Evertiq. These agents and contractors may not use your personal data for their own marketing purposes. Evertiq may use third party service providers such as credit card processors, e-mail service providers, shipping agents, data analyzers and business intelligence providers. Evertiq has the right to share your personal data as necessary for the aforementioned third parties to provide their services for Evertiq. Evertiq is not liable for the acts and omissions of these third parties, except as provided by mandatory law. Evertiq may disclose your personal data to third parties as required by law enforcement or other government officials in connection with an investigation of fraud, intellectual property infringements, or other activity that is illegal or may expose you or Evertiq to legal liability. Evertiq may also disclose your personal data to third parties when Evertiq has a reason to believe that a disclosure is necessary to address potential or actual injury or interference with Evertiq’s rights, property, operations, users or others who may be harmed or may suffer loss or damage, or Evertiq believes that such disclosure is necessary to protect Evertiq’s rights, combat fraud and/or comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or legal process served on Evertiq.
Data Retention and Correctness
Evertiq retains the data collected pursuant to this Privacy Policy for the period necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law. Thereafter if the collected data is no longer needed for purposes specified in this Privacy Policy, Evertiq deletes all aforementioned data in its possession. Evertiq does not verify the correctness of personal data. Even if data is changed or deleted, Evertiq may still retain some of the data to resolve disputes, enforce Evertiq user agreements, and comply with technical and legal requirements and constraints related to the security, integrity and operation of Services.
Cookies and beacons
The Services may use “cookies” and other technologies such as pixel tags, clear GIFs and web beacons. Evertiq treats information collected by cookies and similar technologies as non-personal data.
Third Party Terms and Conditions
Please note that your access to and use of the Services may be subject to certain third party terms and conditions and privacy policies, including but not limited to application stores, mobile software platforms, social networking services and payment providers. You recognize and agree that Evertiq is not liable for any such third party terms and conditions and their use of your personal data. Evertiq may in its discretion make available links through advertisements or otherwise enable you to access third party products or services. Please note that, while using such products or services, you are using products or services developed and administered by people or companies not affiliated with or controlled by Evertiq. Evertiq is not responsible for the actions of those people or companies, the content of their products or services, the use of information you provide to them, or any products or services they may offer. The fact that Evertiq is linking to those products or services does not constitute our sponsorship of, or affiliation with, those people or companies.
Safeguards
Evertiq follows generally accepted industry standards and maintains reasonable safeguards to attempt to ensure the security, integrity and privacy of the information in Evertiq’s possession. Only those persons with a need to process your personal data in connection with the fulfillment of their tasks in accordance with the purposes of this Privacy Policy and for the purposes of performing technical maintenance, have access to your personal data in Evertiq’s possession. Personal data collected by Evertiq is stored in secure operating environments that are not available to the public. To prevent unauthorized on-line access to personal data, Evertiq maintains personal data behind a firewall-protected server. However, no system can be 100% secure and there is the possibility that despite Evertiq’s reasonable efforts, there could be unauthorized access to your personal data. By using the Services, you assume this risk.
Other
Please be aware of the open nature of certain social networking and other open features of the Services Evertiq may make available to you. You may choose to disclose data about yourself in the course of contributing user generated content to the Services. Any Data that you disclose in any of these forums, blogs, chats or the like is public information, and there is no expectation of privacy or confidentiality. Evertiq is not responsible for any personal data you choose to make public in any of these forums. If you are under 15 years of age or a minor in your country of residence, please ask your legal guardian’s permission to use or access the Services. Evertiq takes children’s’ privacy seriously, and encourages parents and/or guardians to play an active role in their children's online experience at all times. Evertiq may store and/or transfer your personal data to its affiliates and partners in and outside of EU/EEA member states and the United States in accordance with mandatory legislation and this Privacy Policy. In addition, in the event of a merger, acquisition, reorganization, bankruptcy, or other similar event involving all or a portion of Evertiq, Evertiq’s customer information may be transferred to Evertiq successor or assign.
Evertiq may also use statistics regarding usage for product development purposes, but Evertiq will only use those statistics in the aggregate and they don't include any Personal Information.