© Pixabay Electronics Production | March 14, 2018
Panasonic kicks off mass production of lithium-ion batteries in Dalian
The Japanese company has begun mass production of prismatic-type automotive lithium-ion batteries at its factory in Dalian, China, and held a ceremony to mark the first shipment today.
The market for eco-conscious vehicles, including hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and electric vehicles, is growing every year. In order to be able to respond to the market demand, Panasonic has been gearing up to start production at this factory, which is its first production site for prismatic-type automotive lithium-ion batteries in China.
Amidst expectations of expanding demand for automotive lithium-ion batteries, Panasonic manufactures the prismatic-type batteries at this factory and ships them to the North American and Chinese markets. Shipments will be expanded in the future to reach more destinations, the company states in a press release.
With the beginning of mass production shipments of automobile lithium-ion batteries from the Dalian factory, Panasonic now has a production system covering Japan, the United States, and China, the company's three key global locations. By strengthening the global competitiveness of its automotive batteries with these sites, Panasonic will further expand its automobile battery business in the future.
