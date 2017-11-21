© akasol

Akasol opens European production facility

Akasol is opening a new semi-automated production facility for high-performance lithium-ion battery systems for commercial vehicles.

The eMobility pioneer and European market leader has invested EUR 10 million into the new commercial plant at Langen, Germany, creating 150 new jobs for the Hesse region in coming months.



The company has now started serial production at the facility, which is said to be the largest production line for commercial vehicle battery systems in Europe. With a capacity of 600 MWh, the plant can produce high-performance battery systems for up to 3000 hybrid or electric vehicles or other large commercial vehicles each year.



The Langen plant will manufacture the company’s AKAsystem OEM for commercial vehicles, such as buses and trucks. The company also recently announced that it will supply this lithium-ion system to two leading European bus manufacturers in contracts to build approximately 10’000 buses within the next few years.



“We’re proud to be opening what is now Europe’s largest production facility for battery systems for hybrid and electric commercial vehicles. And what better way to celebrate than starting series production of our AKAsystem OEM products that will power 10,000 hybrid and electric buses across Europe,” said managing director Sven Schulz.