© foxconn Electronics Production | September 19, 2017
Made in America – by Foxconn
It's official, Governor Scott Walker has signed the Wisconn Valley Special Session Bill into law, paving the way for construction of Foxconn’s USD 10 billion manufacturing campus in southeastern Wisconsin.
The facility – which will be one of the largest greenfield foreign direct investment in US history – is expected to create 13’000 new jobs in the state, a press release from the office of the Governor reads.
“This is a truly transformational step for our state, our people, and our economy, and Wisconsin is ready,” said Governor Walker. “Through Foxconn’s historic USD 10 billion investment and the creation of 13’000 new family-supporting jobs, the most high-tech, cutting edge technology in the world will be made in America, right here in Wisconsin. We are honored Foxconn chose Wisconsin, and I’m grateful to Terry Gou and the members of both parties in the Legislature for all they have done to make this historic event a reality. Together, we are moving Wisconsin forward.”
Employees at the new facility will manufacture LCD screens which will be used in everything from self-driving cars to aircraft systems and in the fields of education, entertainment, healthcare, safety and surveillance, advanced manufacturing systems, and office automation, among others.
Excited to sign the Wisconn Valley bill, paving the way for the largest capital investment in WI history & creation of 13,000 jobs!!! pic.twitter.com/Xz9MxDBbJV— Governor Walker (@GovWalker) September 18, 2017
