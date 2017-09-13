© Navya Electronics Production | September 13, 2017
Navya set to open first US production plant
French electric vehicle company Navya – along with project collaborators Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and Ann Arbor SPARK – announce that its Michigan plant will be located in the city of Saline, Michigan with a 20’000 square feet facility.
Navya plans to build approximately 25 of its ARMA fully autonomous shuttle vehicles at the plant before the close of 2017. With the addition of its new plant in Saline the company will be able to boost production significantly to serve the growing North American market.
“We at Navya could not be more pleased to call Saline, Michigan home to our first assembly plant in North America. As the greater Ann Arbor area continues to establish itself as a hub for autonomous vehicle development, we feel it’s the perfect location for us. Strong government and community support for mobility initiatives combined with an excellent talent pool provide the ideal environment for our expansion in North America,” said Navya CEO Christophe Sapet.
The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of more than USD 1 million and create 50 jobs, resulting in a USD 435’000 Michigan Business Development performance-based grant.
