© saab

Saab delivers training systems to Estonian army

Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract with the Estonian Armed Forces to deliver BT46 training systems to the Estonian Army. The deliveries will be made in 2018.

The Estonian Armed Forces ordered the first laser simulators for gunnery and combat training in 2008. Saab has now received an additional order for simulators. The systems will be used by the mechanised brigade, at the regiments and at the infantry school.



“I am proud that the Estonian Armed Forces have once again chosen Saab as their partner. They have used our training systems for quite some time and are very capable of seeing the benefits of realistic training. This order strengthens our position as one of the world’s leading suppliers of solutions for combat training”, says Åsa Thegström, head of business unit Training & Simulation at Saab business area Dynamics.



The contract includes BT46 systems for the CV9035, Carl-Gustaf as well as several infantry simulators up to company level. For control and monitoring of exercises, Saab’s new Manpack 300 is used. Additionally, a five-year support contract is included. Through these upgrades, the Estonian Army is increasing its training capacity.

“This is very good, both for us and for the customer. With this order of BT46 training systems, the Estonian Armed Forces are obtaining the best simulator on the market for training both combat vehicle crews and mechanised units”, says Jyrki Kujansuu, head of country unit Poland & Baltics at Saab market area Europe.



“With the support of the training system, the Estonian Armed Forces will be able to conduct both basic gunnery training from the CV9035 armoured combat vehicle and unit training up to the mechanised company level, cost-effectively and realistically. This will dramatically strengthen their units’ capacity in the field.”