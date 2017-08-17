© saab Electronics Production | August 17, 2017
Saab delivers training systems to Estonian army
Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract with the Estonian Armed Forces to deliver BT46 training systems to the Estonian Army. The deliveries will be made in 2018.
The Estonian Armed Forces ordered the first laser simulators for gunnery and combat training in 2008. Saab has now received an additional order for simulators. The systems will be used by the mechanised brigade, at the regiments and at the infantry school.
“I am proud that the Estonian Armed Forces have once again chosen Saab as their partner. They have used our training systems for quite some time and are very capable of seeing the benefits of realistic training. This order strengthens our position as one of the world’s leading suppliers of solutions for combat training”, says Åsa Thegström, head of business unit Training & Simulation at Saab business area Dynamics.
The contract includes BT46 systems for the CV9035, Carl-Gustaf as well as several infantry simulators up to company level. For control and monitoring of exercises, Saab’s new Manpack 300 is used. Additionally, a five-year support contract is included. Through these upgrades, the Estonian Army is increasing its training capacity.
“This is very good, both for us and for the customer. With this order of BT46 training systems, the Estonian Armed Forces are obtaining the best simulator on the market for training both combat vehicle crews and mechanised units”, says Jyrki Kujansuu, head of country unit Poland & Baltics at Saab market area Europe.
“With the support of the training system, the Estonian Armed Forces will be able to conduct both basic gunnery training from the CV9035 armoured combat vehicle and unit training up to the mechanised company level, cost-effectively and realistically. This will dramatically strengthen their units’ capacity in the field.”
“I am proud that the Estonian Armed Forces have once again chosen Saab as their partner. They have used our training systems for quite some time and are very capable of seeing the benefits of realistic training. This order strengthens our position as one of the world’s leading suppliers of solutions for combat training”, says Åsa Thegström, head of business unit Training & Simulation at Saab business area Dynamics.
The contract includes BT46 systems for the CV9035, Carl-Gustaf as well as several infantry simulators up to company level. For control and monitoring of exercises, Saab’s new Manpack 300 is used. Additionally, a five-year support contract is included. Through these upgrades, the Estonian Army is increasing its training capacity.
“This is very good, both for us and for the customer. With this order of BT46 training systems, the Estonian Armed Forces are obtaining the best simulator on the market for training both combat vehicle crews and mechanised units”, says Jyrki Kujansuu, head of country unit Poland & Baltics at Saab market area Europe.
“With the support of the training system, the Estonian Armed Forces will be able to conduct both basic gunnery training from the CV9035 armoured combat vehicle and unit training up to the mechanised company level, cost-effectively and realistically. This will dramatically strengthen their units’ capacity in the field.”
Saab delivers training systems to Estonian army Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract with the Estonian Armed Forces to...
Sony UK TEC has grown along with Rapberry Pi Back in late July, Sony UK Technology Centre celebrated yet another manufacturing...
Autoliv teams up with Seeing Machines to monitor drivers Automotive safety company Autoliv is collaborating with Seeing Machines to develop next...
Saab signs five year frame purchase agreemet Norautron Swedish defence and Security company Saab has signed a five year frame purchase agreement with Norautron, and at the same time selected the company as a manufacturing partner for system critical components to Saab radar...
Cicor is on track – progress in all areas Boudry (Switzerland) headquartered EMS-provider Cicor showed strong sales...
YoY gain of 3.6 percent for 2Q/17 notebook shipments Market research firm TrendForce reports that the global notebook shipments for this second quarter registered a sequential quarterly increase of 5.7 percent and a year-on-year increase of 3.6 percent, totalling 39.96...
Fiat Chrysler joins BMW-Intel autonomous driving alliance BMW Group, Intel, Mobileye and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) have signed a memorandum of...
Zecotek receives LFS scintillation crystal order Zecotek Photonics has received an order for its Lutetium Fine Silicate (LFS) scintillation crystals...
Intel CEO leaves American Manufacturing Council Violent clashes in Charlottesville (USA) have had not only political consequences. Brian Krzanich...
OSI System secures Inspection contract OSI Systems has been awarded a USD 40 million contract from an (unnamed) customer. The...
Dräxlmaier to start production at new plant in Moldova Dräxlmaier, the German automotive supplier, is gearing up to start production at its new...
MicroCare names new manufacturing manager MicroCare Corp. has promoted Mr. Luis Rodriguez to the post of Manufacturing Manager. He will...
DRAM, NAND Flash, Automotive Analog/Logic among best-growing ICs IC Insights has revised its outlook and analysis of the IC industry. Among the revisions is a complete update of forecast growth rates of the 33 main product categories classified by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics...
Camtek and Sun Chemical establish strategic cooperation In the framework of this cooperation, Sun will develop liquid solder mask ink to be used...
KAMIC Group acquires Instrumentcompaniet AS KAMIC Group has signed an agreement to acquire all of the shares in Norway-based...
Atlas Elektronik UK delivers multi-role workboats to UK MOD Atlas Elektronik UK (AEUK) has been awarded a contract valued at GBP 48 million for the supply...
2Q server DRAM revenue of Top3 rose by 30.1% sequentially For 2Q, the total server DRAM revenue of the global top three DRAM makers – Samsung, SK...
Orbotech wins USD 40 million in orders Orbotech has received orders totalling approximately USD 40 million from TFT LCD panel...
Aspocomp with net sales increase in 2Q/2017 “Sales growth continued in the second quarter. Net sales amounted to EUR 5.6 million...
Heraeus appeals Taiwan regional court decision Heraeus Photovoltaics has appealed against the Taiwanese Regional Intellectual Property...
Future signs Power Integrations Power Integrations, specialising in ICs for AC-DC, LED lighting and gate driver applications...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments