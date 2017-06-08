© northrop grumman Electronics Production | June 08, 2017
U.S. Air Force selects Northrop Grumman for upgrade
The U.S. Air Force selected Northrop Grumman Corporation’s APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar (SABR) as the active electronically scanned array (AESA) for its F-16 radar upgrade.
Northrop Grumman will upgrade 72 U.S. Air National Guard F-16s to meet a U.S. Northern Command Joint Emergent Operational Need for homeland defense.
“AESA radar upgrades are critically important to give the F-16 community, the tactical advantage it deserves, and we are honored to provide this differentiating technology for the safety and mission effectiveness of our warfighters,” said Bob Gough, vice president, combat avionics systems, Northrop Grumman. “The APG-83 SABR system is in full rate production and available now for U.S. and international F-16 upgrades.”
The APG-83 SABR has also been selected by a growing number of international customers and is the base radar for Lockheed Martin’s F-16 Block 70. Northrop Grumman began delivering production APG-83 radars for its first international customer on schedule at the end of 2016.
