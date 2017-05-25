© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 25, 2017
Northrop Grumman wins US Air Force contract
Northrop Grumman has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force for technology maturation and risk reduction in support of next-generation navigation systems.
Under the USD 49 million contract from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Northrop Grumman will provide the preliminary hardware and software architecture design for the Embedded Global Positioning System (GPS)/Inertial Navigation System (INS)-Modernization, or EGI-M, technology. The modernized system is expected to be available for platform integration starting in 2019.
Northrop Grumman’s EGI-M will be based upon modular, open systems architecture to support the rapid insertion of new capabilities and adaptability based on unique platform requirements. Additionally, EGI-M will incorporate M-Code-capable GPS receivers, which will help to ensure the secure transmission of accurate military signals.
“We are dedicated to ensuring mission success and the safety of warfighters by providing an EGI-M solution that offers robust, accurate and reliable positioning, navigation and timing [PNT] information, even in GPS-denied conditions,” said Dean Ebert, vice president, navigation and positioning systems business unit, Northrop Grumman Mission Systems.
EGI-M technology is designed for compatibility with current systems on legacy aircraft, allowing ease of integration and rapid adoption of new capabilities. EGI-M will also comply with the Federal Aviation Administration’s NextGen air traffic control requirements that aircraft flying at higher altitudes be equipped with Automatic Dependence Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS‑B) Out by January 2020. ADS-B Out transmits information about an aircraft’s altitude, speed and location to ground stations and to other equipped aircraft in the vicinity.
Northrop Grumman’s EGI-M will be based upon modular, open systems architecture to support the rapid insertion of new capabilities and adaptability based on unique platform requirements. Additionally, EGI-M will incorporate M-Code-capable GPS receivers, which will help to ensure the secure transmission of accurate military signals.
“We are dedicated to ensuring mission success and the safety of warfighters by providing an EGI-M solution that offers robust, accurate and reliable positioning, navigation and timing [PNT] information, even in GPS-denied conditions,” said Dean Ebert, vice president, navigation and positioning systems business unit, Northrop Grumman Mission Systems.
EGI-M technology is designed for compatibility with current systems on legacy aircraft, allowing ease of integration and rapid adoption of new capabilities. EGI-M will also comply with the Federal Aviation Administration’s NextGen air traffic control requirements that aircraft flying at higher altitudes be equipped with Automatic Dependence Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS‑B) Out by January 2020. ADS-B Out transmits information about an aircraft’s altitude, speed and location to ground stations and to other equipped aircraft in the vicinity.
Intel took first place in enterprise-grade SSD shipments Global shipments of enterprise-grade SSDs for the first quarter of 2017 grew...
Technica establishes FBG manufacturing facility in Singapore Technica plans to build a Fiber Bragg Gratings (FBG) manufacturing facility and...
Northrop Grumman wins US Air Force contract Northrop Grumman has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force for technology...
A new 3D AOI at Corintech UK-based contract manufacturer Corintech has invested in its machine park, focussing...
InnoLas Solutions gets multiple machine order from Asia InnoLas Solutions GmbH, a German supplier of laser equipment for micro material...
Solar-semi equipment delivered to Femsto-ST Solar-semi GmbH, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing and a subsidiary of...
Tower-Factory now part of Fuji Machine Germany-based Tower-Factory GmbH was acquired as a full subsidiary of Fuji Machine...
Chinese brands continue to increase combined market share Global sales of smartphones to end users totaled 380 million units in the first quarter of 2017...
Asset sales signal end for Australian automobile manufacturing A private treaty sale process on all machinery and equipment assets located at the Toyota...
Smiths Detection wins London Gatwick contract Smiths Detection (formerly Morpho Detection – Safran) secured a contract with London...
Celestica's CFO to leave Canada-headquartered EMS-provider Celestica Inc. will look for a new Chief Financial...
Rohde & Schwarz acquires Motama technology GMIT GmbH, a subsidiary of Munich-based technology group Rohde & Schwarz, has acquired...
Sharp buys stake in eLux Sharp, together with CyberNet Venture Capital, Innolux and Advanced Optoelectronic...
Daimler on its way with battery factory in Germany At Daimler's wholly-owned subsidiary Accumotive in Kamenz (Germany), the second factory for lithium-ion batteries is built with an investment of around EUR 500 million.
Koh Young Europe with record growth in 1Q/2017 3D inspection technology specialist Koh Young Technology's wholly- owned...
1Q/17 Global DRAM revenue rose by 13.4% QoQ The global DRAM revenue reached a new record high in the first quarter of 2017, reports...
Huawei to invest USD 360M in Czech Republic Huawei plans to spend a substantial investment sum in the Czech Republic, which will...
Apple, Google and Co. build pressure on traditional Automotive OEMs The automotive industry is currently experiencing fundamental changes with a...
Angels flies with Thales' Argos Neo instrument Thales Alenia Space, the joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), will supply...
Philips acquires RespirTech Royal Philips has signed an agreement to acquire Respiratory Technologies, Inc., a US-based...
Intel will be long-term leader for server processors Intel continues to dominate the market for mainstream server processors during this year’s...
Infineon brings 'Productive4.0' research project to Dresden 'Productive4.0', the largest European research initiative to date in the field of Industry 4.0, was launched at Infineon Technologies in Dresden.
Mouser signs Samsung on Artik smart IoT platform Mouser Electronics has signed a global agreement with Samsung to distribute Samsung Artik, an...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments