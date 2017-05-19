© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 19, 2017
Raytheon selected to develop 3DELRR
Raytheon Co. - Integrated Defense Systems, based in Woburn (Massachusetts / USA), has been awarded a USD 52'686'179 fixed-price-incentive-firm EMD contract for 3DELRR systems.
Raytheon will provide EMD of three Three-Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar production representative units. Work will be performed at Andover, Massachusetts, and is expected to be complete by Nov. 30, 2020.
This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with two offers received.
Fiscal 2017 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of USD 5.5 million are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8730-17-C-0018).
