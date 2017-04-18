© fima Electronics Production | April 18, 2017
Fima acquiring a railway infrastructure company in Poland
Lithuanian intelligent engineering solutions company Fima is entering the Polish railway market. The company has acquired a 68 percent controlling interest in Polish railway infrastructure company KZA (Krakowskie Zakłady Automatyki S.A.).
“We have implemented many railway modernisation projects in Lithuania and current possibilities to utilise our expertise and potential in this home market are limited. Implementing the company’s development strategy and seeking to use our resources and expertise efficiently, we have been evaluating opportunities for expansion in neighbouring countries. Poland is one of the largest railway infrastructure markets in Europe. There are currently plans to invest around 16 billion Euros in Polish railways and KZA has an excellent position in the segment which is of great interest to us”, said FIMA’s CEO Gintaras Juknevičius.
“The deal between FIMA and KZA will help to strengthen our business capabilities in the light of forthcoming high-value public infrastructure modernisation procurements, expand our portfolio with a wider spectrum of solutions, use both company’s specialists more efficiently and reduce business operating costs”, said Edward Jacek Kwarciak, the CEO of KZA.
