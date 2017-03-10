© Yamaha IM

Yamaha consolidates 3 facilities

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. has completed construction of the new Hamamatsu IM base for the IM business unit, now located in Toyooka-cho, Kita-ku, Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The building has been under construction since April 2015 with the goal of consolidating the IM Business Unit's previous three offices and factories throughout Hamamatsu into a single facility.



The IM business unit houses the development, manufacture and sales of surface mounters and industrial robots.