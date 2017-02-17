© miele Electronics Production | February 17, 2017
Miele with second production plant for washing machines
Following significant growth in turnover over recent years, Miele is now consolidating its growth strategy: production at Miele's parent plant in Gütersloh is already running close to full capacity. A new facility in Poland is planned.
In order to lay the groundwork for further growth, Miele is to set up a second production plant for washing machines, and the choice has fallen on Poland. 'Our neighbour has a good infrastructure and offers considerable logistical benefits compared with countries further afield', says Dr. Stefan Breit, Executive Director responsible for technical affairs within the Miele Group. Currently, several potential locations in Poland are under scrutiny and evaluation; a decision is pending shortly. The start of production with a capacity of approx. 250,000 appliances is planned for 2020. 'The integration of a Polish plant into our production network will give us greater latitude when it comes to our model and pricing policy whilst at the same time safeguarding Miele's proverbial quality standards', Breit continues.
An additional production location will also strengthen the position of Miele Gütersloh as the primary plant within the laundry-care sector. With this in mind and with a view to the growth in production output needed short-term, the Gütersloh plant is to be modernised and extended to provide further capacity. In the long term, though, employment figures in Gütersloh are likely to drop below current levels. However, it is anticipated that this will be managed through natural fluctuation and will not involve actively cutting jobs, says Stefan Breit. And: 'In this new constellation, we are initiating developments with even greater vigour for sustainable growth in our laundry-care division – and hence within the Miele Group as a whole.'
