Whirlpool to restructure EMEA dryer manufacturing operations

Whirlpool has - together with certain subsidiary companies - begun consultations with certain works councils and other regulatory agencies in connection with the Company’s proposal to restructure its EMEA dryer manufacturing operations.

These actions are expected to result in changing the operations at the Yate, UK facility to focus on manufacturing for UK consumer needs only; ending production in 2018 in Amiens, France; and concentrating the production of dryers for non-UK consumer needs in Lodz, Poland.



The Company currently anticipates that approximately 500 positions would be impacted by these actions. Whirlpool expects these actions to be substantially completed in 2018.



The company expects to record approximately USD 65 million in employee-related costs, USD 12 million in asset impairment costs, and approximately USD 11 million in other associated costs in connection with these actions.