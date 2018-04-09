© Niroworld Dreamstime.com

Kyocera files suit against Preh for potential infringement on patent

Kyocera filed a complaint in the Regional Court of Dusseldorf, Germany on April 5 against Preh GmbH, a Germany-based automotive supplier. Kyocera is of the opinion that Preh infringes a Kyocera patent relating to its haptic feedback technology.

Kyocera has been creating haptic technologies through its own research and development since 2008. Utilising ergonomics and virtual reality technology that Kyocera has developed over the years as well as its proprietary haptic feedback technology, Kyocera’s HAPTIVITY technology contains a virtual reality innovation that enables real touch sensation on any human-machine interface. Kyocera has introduced its HAPTIVITY devices in Japanese, U.S. and European tradeshows, and holds patents on this technology in multiple countries.



Although Kyocera has offered on several occasions to license its patented technology to Preh for use in the “All-in-Touch” multimedia interface that Preh manufactures and provides for automobiles, licensing negotiations have been unsuccessful to date. Therefore, Kyocera felt obliged to file a complaint, the Japanese company states in a press release