Components | February 02, 2018
Ingram Micro appoints U.S. Chief Country Executive
Ingram Micro Inc. has promoted channel chief and go-to-market leader Kirk Robinson. In his new role as Chief Country Executive for the U.S., He will take on the leadership responsibility for Ingram Micro’s U.S. strategy, operations and business execution.
Robinson will continue to report to Ingram Micro’s Executive Vice President and Group President of the Americas Paul Bay.
“Kirk has built a growth-minded career by listening and responding to the business needs of others, and embracing and leading change within Ingram Micro and around it,” said Bay. “His drive to succeed, record of success and inclusive approach to building a high-performance team is what makes Kirk a great leader for our U.S. organization.”
Robinson joined Ingram Micro in 1993. His career success crosses over many areas within Ingram Micro, including sales, marketing, business intelligence and vendor management. Robinson moved from sales to marketing in 2003, earning the title of vice president, customer and solutions marketing, U.S. Three years later he was promoted to vice president, channel marketing for the U.S. and Canada. In May 2010, Robinson expanded his vice president role to include VAR sales, market development and business intelligence. Shortly thereafter, he became the vice president of Ingram Micro’s U.S. commercial markets business and most recently served as senior vice president, go to market for the U.S.
“2017 was an exceptional year of growth for Ingram Micro and in particular our U.S. business,” noted Bay. “Under Kirk’s leadership, our U.S. team will continue to serve as an indispensable partner and an unstoppable industry leader.”
