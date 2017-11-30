© philips Business | November 30, 2017
Philips sells 17 million shares in Lighting unit
Koninklijke Philips has completed the accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors of 17.1 million shares in Philips Lighting N.V. at a price of EUR 32 per share, realising total proceeds of approximately EUR 547 million.
This transaction reduces Royal Philips’ stake in Philips Lighting’s issued share capital from 40.97 to 29.01 percent. As part of this transaction, Philips Lighting will repurchase 2.8 million shares in the Offering and intends to cancel these shares.
The transaction is expected to settle on Friday December 1, 2017 and is in line with Royal Philips' stated objective to "fully sell down its stake in Philips Lighting over the next years".
Following the transaction, Royal Philips will no longer have control over Philips Lighting. As Royal Philips’ shareholding in Philips Lighting now falls below 30 percent, Frans van Houten will step down from the Supervisory Board effective per the end of this year.
The transaction is expected to settle on Friday December 1, 2017 and is in line with Royal Philips' stated objective to "fully sell down its stake in Philips Lighting over the next years".
Following the transaction, Royal Philips will no longer have control over Philips Lighting. As Royal Philips’ shareholding in Philips Lighting now falls below 30 percent, Frans van Houten will step down from the Supervisory Board effective per the end of this year.
Data Respons acquires EPOS CAT in Germany Embedded specialist, Data Respons ASA, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of...
Rutronik and Isocom conclude distribution agreement Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Isocom Components have concluded a...
Ultra gets GBP 9M contract from Swedish Saab Ultra Electronics' Precision Control Systems (PCS) business based in Cheltenham, UK, has...
Maintenance-free uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) from Panduit Panduit, the world-class developer and provider of network infrastructure solutions...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Didier Boursier to head up Alliance Memory regional sales in France Alliance Memory has appointed Didier Boursier as the company's first regional sales manager for...
Leoni expands capacity with 2'600 jobs Leoni continues to expand its production capacity in the Americas. The company opened a new plant for wiring systems in the Mexican city of Merida and plans to hire 2'600 additional staff.
Smith relocates its Guadalajara office The distributor of electronic components and semiconductors has relocated...
Philips sells 17 million shares in Lighting unit Koninklijke Philips has completed the accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors...
Kyocera breaks ground on new component plant Kyocera Corporation has broken ground for a manufacturing plant expansion in Kirishima City, Kagoshima, Japan, where it plans to double its production capacity for fine ceramic structural components. The new facility...
OKI Sensor Device in now officially a part of Standex-Meder After a twenty year long partnership the manufacturer of sensors and magnetic components, Standex-Meder Electronics, has officially acquired the manufacturer of reed switches, OKI Sensor Device Corporation.
New contract for Comtech from major space contractor Comtech Telecommunications' Command & Control Technologies group, which is...
Renesas accelerates industrial ethernet application development... Renesas Electronics, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions...
TDK-Micronas adds matronic as local distribution partner TDK-Micronas GmbH, a TDK subsidiary, has entered into a distribution agreement with...
Teledyne e2v expands in Asia with new office in Hong Kong Teledyne e2v has relocated its Asia Pacific headquarters to a brand new facility in the Hong...
Samsung with 2nd-gen 10nm FinFET process in place Samsung Electronics says that its Foundry Business has commenced mass production of...
TTTech to collaborate with Intel TTTEch says it will collaborate with Intel to develop FPGA-based TSN solution for...
Delphi closes acquisition of nuTonomy Delphi Automotive, soon to be Aptiv, has closed its acquisition of nuTonomy, a developer of...
Coil on Module for contactless ID documents The core of electronic ID cards (eID) and passports are powerful and robust security...
Melexis expands temperature sensor portfolio with miniature... Melexis, a global microelectronics engineering company, announces a new...
BMW Group invests €200 million in battery cell production The German automotive group continues to focus on the implementation of its electro-mobility strategy, with the company concentrating all its technological expertise relating to battery cells at a new competence centre.
America II with a new owner Electronics component distributor, America II Group, has as of now a new owner, as...
Osram’s new LED chip factory goes into operation in Kulim In November 2015, as part of its Diamond innovation and growth initiative, Osram announced plans to build the new LED chip factory in Kulim, Malaysia, and to have it up and running by the end of 2017.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments