© vladek dreamstime.com Business | September 12, 2017
Avnet inks agreement with Opulent Americas
Avnet announced that the company has signed a distribution agreement with Opulent Americas, Inc., part of Singapore-based Opulent Group.
Effective immediately, Avnet’s technical sales and field-based LED lighting experts (Illumineers) will support customers using Opulent LED lighting modules, heat sinks and other integrated LED lighting components and systems for solid state lighting, automotive, horticulture and medical solutions.
Opulent Americas, is a globally integrated manufacturer with domestic and international manufacturing capabilities. The compnay offers a complete line of ingress protection (IP)-rated LED modules, heat sinks, starboards and other components designed to help lighting manufacturers get to market faster, with fewer resources, at lower costs. In addition, Opulent Americas provides custom solutions ranging from PCBA design to full turnkey assembly.
“Energy efficiency has become both an environmental and economic mandate in the technology sector. With Opulent Americas’ building block methodology for solid state lighting development and manufacturing, customers can create high-quality, versatile lighting systems that are not only built to last, but to operate at competitive price points,” said Alex Iuorio, senior vice president, supplier development, Avnet. “Working together, Avnet and Opulent Americas will provide customers with best-in-class design and supply chain support.”
“Opulent Americas and Avnet are well aligned to drive and fulfill the rapidly increasing demand for high quality LED components. Avnet offers extensive market coverage that we believe will accelerate the adoption of Opulent Americas’ products,” said Russell Shaver, president, Opulent Americas. “We believe our LED modules and high quality products bring significant benefits to Avnet’s expansive customer base.”
Opulent Americas, is a globally integrated manufacturer with domestic and international manufacturing capabilities. The compnay offers a complete line of ingress protection (IP)-rated LED modules, heat sinks, starboards and other components designed to help lighting manufacturers get to market faster, with fewer resources, at lower costs. In addition, Opulent Americas provides custom solutions ranging from PCBA design to full turnkey assembly.
“Energy efficiency has become both an environmental and economic mandate in the technology sector. With Opulent Americas’ building block methodology for solid state lighting development and manufacturing, customers can create high-quality, versatile lighting systems that are not only built to last, but to operate at competitive price points,” said Alex Iuorio, senior vice president, supplier development, Avnet. “Working together, Avnet and Opulent Americas will provide customers with best-in-class design and supply chain support.”
“Opulent Americas and Avnet are well aligned to drive and fulfill the rapidly increasing demand for high quality LED components. Avnet offers extensive market coverage that we believe will accelerate the adoption of Opulent Americas’ products,” said Russell Shaver, president, Opulent Americas. “We believe our LED modules and high quality products bring significant benefits to Avnet’s expansive customer base.”
Avnet inks agreement with Opulent Americas Avnet announced that the company has signed a distribution agreement with...
Velodyne LiDAR expands executive bench to scale production The company has appointed several new executives in order to help the company meet...
EV Group receives multiple lithography and metrology system orders EV Group announces that it has received multiple orders for its portfolio of manufacturing...
Lattice further expands CrossLink applications with modular IP cores Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, the leading provider of customizable smart...
Stacy Smith to retire after 30 years at Intel Stacy Smith, Group President of Manufacturing, Operations and Sales at Intel, has decided to...
Vicor’s Power-on-Package enables higher performance for AI processors Vicor Corporation today announced the introduction of Power-on-Package modular...
PEI-Genesis expands distribution partnership with LEMO Previously the only qualified LEMO assembling distributor in North America, PEI-Genesis is...
Nanya Technology opens new HQ and fab Nanya Technology Corporation has officially opened its new headquarters. The total...
S-70i Black Hawk Helicopters for LA County Fire Department Sikorsky received a contract from the County of Los Angeles for two S-70i Black Hawk...
Infineon makes strategic investment in XMOS Cars, homes, industrial plants and consumer devices are rapidly becoming connected to the...
Toshiba launches H-Bridge driver ICs for low-voltage 2.5V drive Toshiba Electronics Europe (TEE) today announced the launch of three new additions to its...
Arrow expands its Open Lab in Hong Kong In collaboration with Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, the Sensor Hub will fuel Smart City and IoT innovation.
Connectivity for robots Globetouch and CloudMinds Technology partnered to provide connectivity for robots and other...
Extended rail RM8 transformers from Wurth Electronics Midcom The new MID-OLRM extended rail RM8 transformer series for offline applications from Wurth...
Toshiba Memory readies Kitakami site for expansion Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) has selected Kitakami City in Iwate prefecture as the next...
Kontron signs with 3City Electronics 3City Electronic is – starting from September 2017 – a certified design partner of...
EVERLIGHT Electronics introduces infrared LED for iris recognition EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., a leading player in the global LED and optoelectronics...
NXP and Changan Automobile cooperate on Infotainment NXP Semiconductors has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with...
Atkore acquires Flexicon Atkore International has acquired Birmingham-headquartered Flexicon Limited. Terms of the...
Avnet acquires Dragon Innovation The acquisition of Dragon Innovation further enhances Avnet's role in developing new...
Zumtobel and a new facility in Serbia During summer 2017, representatives of the Austrian lighting group Zumtobel Group and the government of Serbia marked the start of construction work on a new production facility in Niš.
United Technologies acquires Rockwell Collins United Technologies Corp. has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Rockwell Collins for...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments