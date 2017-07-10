© Panasonic Components | July 10, 2017
Avnet Abacus extends distribution agreement with Panasonic
Avnet Abacus is extending its distribution agreement with Panasonic to include wireless technologies for Internet of Things development.
Avnet Abacus is already an authorised distributor throughout Europe for Panasonic products, offering a range of its passive electronic components including capacitors, inductors, resistors, sensors and switches. This extension of the distribution agreement between the two companies enables Avnet Abacus customers to gain access to the full portfolio of RF modules from Panasonic, which covers all the latest communication protocols with ready-to-use modules for Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy and Wi-Fi.
“Panasonic is a world-renowned leader in RF and wireless technologies and has substantial experience in delivering powerful, highly flexible and cost-effective module-based solutions for a wide variety of applications,” said Martin Keenan, technical manager at Avnet Abacus. “These modules are an ideal complement to our current offering for the IoT, including sensors, antennas, batteries and energy storage solutions, enabling us to deliver even more complete solutions for wireless applications and IoT project development.”
