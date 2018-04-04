© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 04, 2018
Hitachi & UMC Electronics to strengthen manufacturing together
Hitachi and UMC Electronics have reached a basic agreement on collaboration for strengthening manufacturing in the IT product field, including server, storage, network equipment.
Under this agreement, UMC Electronics will acquire stocks of Hitachi Information & Telecommunication Manufacturing, Ltd. (HITM), a Hitachi subsidiary, as well as the manufacturing assets of the related manufacturing bases owned by Hitachi. In the future, Hitachi and UMC Electronics will expand this business to collaborate on the development of a new market, according to a Hitachi press release.
As a result of this collaboration, UMC Electronics will promote manufacturing on a systems level, enabling the manufacturing, function test and shipping of large-sized systems as a completed product, in addition to electronically controlled equipment embedded in a mounting board or aluminum die casting. Under the collaboration, UMC Electronics by continuing to manufacture and provide Hitachi products and will aim to acquire new business and expand our manufacturing capacity in Japan.
In the future, by merging manufacturing capabilities for a range of customers in Japan and overseas, Hitachi and UMC Electronics will aim for further global growth, including the data center market in which demand is rapidly expanding following IoT trends and digitalization, such as autonomous driving, robotics control and Fintech.
