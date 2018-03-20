© Chemence General | March 20, 2018
Chemence buys electronics adhesives business from Supreme Resources
Chemence, a manufacturer of specialised adhesives, sealants and resins, has acquired the electronics adhesive business and technology of Georgia-based manufacturer Supreme Recourses, Inc.
Since 1988, Supreme Resources has developed chemical solutions for a range of industries, including electronics and automotive manufacturing. The acquisition of Supreme Resource’s electronics adhesives portfolio by Chemence features adhesive technology in consumer electronics, including mobile devices and computers, and industrial electronics, such as transformers, transistors, circuit boards and automobile touchscreens.
“Supreme Resources’ electronics adhesives business complements our existing adhesives technology portfolio outstandingly as we already produce a variety of adhesives and sealants for automotive and machine manufacturing,” James Cooke, Chief Executive Officer of Chemence, says in a press release. “Their products add to Chemence’s growing technology portfolio and provide us substantial opportunities to expand our presence in these and other markets immediately. The addition of polyurethane hot melt technologies, structural adhesives, and thermal management solutions significantly strengthens Chemence’s already robust portfolio of cyanoacrylates, machinery adhesives, silicones and light curable adhesives.”
Over the next twelve months, Chemence intends to integrate this newly acquired electronics adhesive portfolio into its own Krylex product line in order to provide a seamless transition experience for existing customers.
“Having the opportunity to enter a complementary target market with leading technology is ideal,” said Cooke. “The acquisition of Supreme Resources’ electronics adhesives business allows Chemence to build upon our promise to provide unique products and solutions to our customers.”
“Supreme Resources’ electronics adhesives business complements our existing adhesives technology portfolio outstandingly as we already produce a variety of adhesives and sealants for automotive and machine manufacturing,” James Cooke, Chief Executive Officer of Chemence, says in a press release. “Their products add to Chemence’s growing technology portfolio and provide us substantial opportunities to expand our presence in these and other markets immediately. The addition of polyurethane hot melt technologies, structural adhesives, and thermal management solutions significantly strengthens Chemence’s already robust portfolio of cyanoacrylates, machinery adhesives, silicones and light curable adhesives.”
Over the next twelve months, Chemence intends to integrate this newly acquired electronics adhesive portfolio into its own Krylex product line in order to provide a seamless transition experience for existing customers.
“Having the opportunity to enter a complementary target market with leading technology is ideal,” said Cooke. “The acquisition of Supreme Resources’ electronics adhesives business allows Chemence to build upon our promise to provide unique products and solutions to our customers.”
Chemence buys electronics adhesives business from Supreme... Chemence, a manufacturer of specialised adhesives, sealants and resins, has acquired the...
PCB industry on a stable upswing The PCB industry in the D/A/CH region can look back on a very successful year 2017. Despite a...
Essex Europe expands with Serbian factory Essex Europe has laid the foundation stone for its factory in Zrenjanin, Serbia. A total of...
Jenoptik receives traffic safety order from the Middle East To further improve traffic safety in the Middle East, Jenoptik and its local partner Telco will deliver...
Apple is secretly developing its own displays The Cupertino company is reportedly designing and producing its own screens – for...
German cable manufacturer opens new UK office German cable manufacturer, Helukabel, has launched a new UK office in Ellesmere Port...
Tritium opens EU headquarters in Netherlands As part of a strategic development plan to take service, support, sales, training...
Siemens invests in new 3D-printing facility in UK Siemens is planning make a EUR 30 million investment in a new manufacturing facility for...
Sennheiser plans new factory in Romania Sennheiser is planning to set up a fourth wholly owned factory in Brașov, Romania. The move provides the the audio specialist with a third European manufacturing base.
KLA-Tencor to acquire Orbotech in a $3.4 billion deal Semiconductor equipment maker, KLA-Tencor Corp, has entered into a definitive agreement with Orbotech under which KLA will acquire the Israeli company in a deal valued at USD 3.4 billion.
Humanoid robot market to witness 30% CAGR over 2017-2024 According to a new research report by the market research and strategy consulting firm...
Eolane to create 300 new jobs in Tallinn French electronics manufacturer Eolane is reportedly getting ready to relocate its Estonian...
BorgWarner opens latest turbocharger production facility in Thailand BorgWarner has inaugurated its latest production plant in the Eastern Seaboard Industrial...
Protolabs expands manufacturing capacity with new building Protolabs has purchased a new manufacturing facility in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, the latest step...
Hindley Circuits on the move – expands with first acquisition Magnum Electronics becomes the first ever acquisition by Hindley Circuits since its...
LPKF appoints new CEO The Supervisory Board of laser machine manufacturer LPKF Laser & Electronics AG today...
GM takes next step toward self-driving – investing $100M After more than a year of building test vehicles for development of its self-driving technology, General Motors says will build production versions of its Cruise AV at its Orion Township assembly plant in Michigan.
Jabil CEO: ‘I’m pleased with the results of our second quarter’ EMS provider Jabil recorded net revenues of USD 5.3 billion during the second quarter 2018...
Schaeffler opens Silicon Valley office Global automotive and industrial supplier, Schaeffler, is opening a new Silicon Valley location. Philip...
Aldo Kamper to take over as Leoni's CEO Leoni AG has appointed Aldo Kamper as President & CEO. Mr. Kamper who is currently the...
Gorenje receives offers from Asia On 7th March 2018 Gorenje, received four non-binding offers from potential Asian strategic...
Grand Opening of MiR's China office MiR sees a huge potential on the Chinese market, which is the reason why the company is...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments