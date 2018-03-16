General | March 16, 2018
Zecotek partners with Shanghai Fortune Techgroup
Zecotek Photonics, a developer of photonics technologies, has signed a marketing and distribution agreement with the Shanghai Fortune Techgroup, a China-based distributor of integrated circuits and related optoelectronic products, to generate sales of its patented LFS crystals to customers in China.
"The Shanghai Fortune Techgroup is a well-established distributor of photonic technologies with customers in China and around the world, and we are very pleased that they will now include our patented LFS scintillation crystals on their product list," said Dr. A.F. Zerrouk, Chairman, President, and CEO of Zecotek Photonics Inc.
"The partnership with the Fortune Techgroup was prompted by the recent equity investment into Zecotek Imaging China by a local investor, and it complements the existing relationship we have with the Shanghai EBO Optoelectronics Company. Zecotek will be able to leverage their broad networks and experienced sales teams both in and out of China. Furthermore, due to the size and the financial strength of the Fortune Techgroup, Zecotek will also be able to take advantage of more favorable payment terms which will improve cash flow and minimize customer payment risks," Zerrouk continues.
