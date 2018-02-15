Electronics Production | February 15, 2018
So they can open doors now?
I swear they're plotting something. But still, Boston Dynamics new showcase of one Spot Mini helping another is kind of cool.
For those of you who haven't seen the four-legged robot before; meet SpotMini. The robot is all-electric and can go for about 90 minutes on a charge, depending on what it is doing. The SpotMini is, so far, the quietest robot built by Boston Dynamics.
The bot weighs 25 kg (30 kg if you include the arm). The sensor suite includes stereo cameras, depth cameras, an IMU, and position/force sensors in the limbs. These sensors help with navigation and mobile manipulation.
So they can open doors now? I swear they're plotting something. But still, Boston Dynamics new showcase of one...
