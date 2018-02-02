© dyconex

Dyconex opts for automated guided vehicles

Swiss PCB manufacturer, Dyconex AG, says that the company has successfully tested the production use of self-driving transport robots to automate internal goods flow between departments.

The introduction of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) at Dyconex marks a yet another step in the company’s move to automate its production process. The main task for the system’s is to transport materials between departments.



“We aim to make good use of automation technology by relieving our staff of time-consuming transport tasks. For example, there is no need for people to step away from operating machinery or exit beyond clean zones,” explains Stephan Messerli, VP of Operations at Dyconex.



The AGV system is comprised of various components working closely together to enable completely autonomous transport from shelf to shelf. The transport robots have been adapted to Dyconex requirements and navigate by themselves, aided by a laser scanner. They react to changes in the working environment, avoiding people and obstacles on their own. Each vehicle calculates an optimal route to its destination on the basis of a stored map.



The vehicles communicate via WLAN and organize transport tasks among themselves. Following the test phase, which lasted several months, the AGV transport system has been in productive operation since last December.