Universal Robots begins operations in Bangladesh
Universal Robots expands operations in Bangladesh, after successfully having set up operations in India and Sri Lanka.
“The collaborative robot is a powerful innovation in the industrial manufacturing sector, enabling automated production with unprecedented flexibility. Our collaborative robot arms automate and streamline repetitive industrial processes. This approach will enable production departments to assign their staff members more creative jobs that provide them with new challenges that add value to the company and at the same time increases the efficiency and productivity,” says Pradeep David, General Manager, Universal Robots South Asia, and adds:
“After successfully venturing into the Indian and Sri Lankan markets, we are looking forward to setting up and growing in Bangladesh as the country can provide us with enormous opportunities to develop.”
