© Saab

Saab inks order for Gripen development and operational support

Swedish defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, FMV, to provide operational and development support for Gripen during a period of three years, from 2018 to 2020.

The order from FMV includes operating activities in rigs, simulators and test aircraft for the verification and validation of the Gripen C/D and Gripen E fighter aircraft systems, plus operational support for Gripen C/D. The total order value is SEK 1.35 billion (about EUR 137.94 million).





The main part of the order concerns operations in Saab facilities in Sweden, in the towns of Linköping, Gothenburg, Järfälla and Arboga.