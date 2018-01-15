© Samsung Electronics Production | January 15, 2018
Samsung kicks off US production of home appliances
Samsung has officially started commercial production at its first U.S. based home appliance manufacturing facility in Newberry County, South Carolina.
Only six months after taking possession of the plant, Samsung employees have begun manufacturing ship-ready washing machines, producing the products’ washer cabinets, inner tubs and bases from blank steel.
"When we selected South Carolina for our new manufacturing facility, we chose a state and a community that believe in the power of innovation, and has the workforce to back it up," said Hyun Suk Kim, President and Head of CE (Consumer Electronics) Division of Samsung Electronics, in a press release.
Since the company took over the facility some six months ago, Samsung has transformed the site with the help of more than 800 full-time and contract workers, adding 151’000 square feet and installed two manufacturing and assembly lines with 20 presses and 30 injection molding machines. The two assembly lines combine Samsung’s made-in-house components with supplied modules, then package those products for shipment to U.S. consumers. Samsung plans to produce one million washing machines at the Newberry County facility in 2018.
Samsung has already hired over 540 employees to staff the facility, 90 percent of whom are locally-based in Newberry County and surrounding communities. By 2020 the USD 380M plant will have created nearly 1’000 local jobs, the press release reads.
