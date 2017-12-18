© BAE Systems

Czech optical systems producer to support BAE Systems’ CV90

Czech optical specialist Meopta will support vital line-of-sight technology for BAE Systems’ CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) as part of a MoU with defence and security company Saab.

The agreement will cover potential local production of key components for the CV90’s fire control system, of which Meopta and Saab are subcontractors.



The Universal Tank and Anti-Aircraft Fire Control System (UTAAS), developed by Saab with production supplier Meopta, is produced specifically for the CV90. BAE Systems is offering the CV90 to replace the Czech Army’s fleet of BMP II IFVs, and has joined forces with Czech industry to strengthen the offer while promoting local investment and job creation.



“BAE Systems is committed to offering the Czech Army a modern, adaptable combat vehicle with cutting edge technologies,” said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, general manager of BAE Systems’ Hägglunds business. “As we continue to pursue the BMP II replacement program, we are pleased to see one of our key suppliers expand their own range of services in support of one of the nation’s most important defence programs.”



Meopta’s participation in BAE Systems’ Czech CV90 offering could extend to other future opportunities.