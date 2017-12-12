© Connect group

Connect Group expands production capacity in Eastern Europe

Connect Group’s ongoing business strategy seems to be paying off. Due a growing customer demand the company has to expand its production area in Romania as well as adding to its workforce.

In order to fulfill customer demand and expectations, Connect Group is expanding its manufacturing plant in Oradea with an additional 7’000 square metres. The new extension will provide the company with additional offices and production floor. The expansion – which will increase the company’s production space in Romania by 35% – is expected to be completed in mid 2018.



The expansion is needed for the company to be able to keep up with growing customer requests. Connect Group is not only foreseeing growth in its cable and electronics division, but also for final assembly of physical large volume products, the company writes in a press release.



"Flexibility in production and time to market, delivering plug and play products have become more important in our business. In order to be able to serve our customers at the highest level in the future, this was a needed step", says Mr. Jeroen Tuik, CEO of Connect Group, in the press release.