CEVT joins the startup accelerator MobilityXlab

CEVT AB – China Euro Vehicle Technology – Geely’s innovation and development centre in Sweden now joins the newly formed MobilityXlab in Gothenburg, Sweden.

“Together with the founding companies of MobilityXlab I am certain we can accomplish great innovations” Says CEVT CEO Mats Fagerhag.



MobilityXlab was launched this autumn, with the intent of becoming an innovation lab for the member companies. Ericsson, Volvo Cars, Volvo AB, Zenuity and Autoliv were the first companies to join the lab, and now CEVT is partnering with MobilityXlab as a part of Geely’s strategic focus on CEVT and Lindholmen as an innovation centre for the Geely Group.



”We are off to a flying start, and now we hope to get increased lift when CEVT joins the lab” Says Katarina Brud, program director for MobilityXlab at Lindholmen Science Park.



“During the last year CEVT has been given an increased responsibility from Geely Group management to become a world leading innovation centre. It is not out of coincidence we are located here at Lindholmen in this creative cluster. Through MobilityXlab we see a possibility to find synergies with partners and smaller innovative companies in an organized format, especially in the fields of electrification and connectivity. The startup business within MobilityXlab is something we really look forward working with, as that is where the real innovations and new companies are created.” Says Didier Schreiber, who is responsible for CEVT’s newly formed targeted innovation team.