Powerful test systems for infotainment

Alfamation will be showcasing its high-performance functional testers, its testing modules for analog and digital video signal processing, as well as its powerful software environment.

This is a product release announcement by Alfamation. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

Highlights include the Flexmedia Dual Channel Multimedia Stream Analyzer, which is specifically designed for testing video, audio and data streams used in the latest generation of automotive infotainment systems. This analyzer has been nominated for a productronica innovation award.



At productronica, Alfamation will also be presenting a number of as yet unannounced new products such as high-performance video analyzer boards and an innovative functional tester for in-car wireless chargers.



The company will also be exhibiting its latest in photonic solutions, Flexmedia LVDS and high-speed connectivity products.



“Effective testing is vital and Alfamation has powerful solutions for a wide range of test and measurement applications," said Mauro Arigossi, CEO of Alfamation. “By bringing innovative products to market, we raise the standard to a new level to significantly improve the production efficiency of our customers.”



As the preferred vendor for test engineers at many Fortune 1000 companies, Alfamation provides worldwide support to its customers, from the initial requirement definition stage to complete systems integration and after-sales support. It has been offering turnkey test and measurement solutions based on in-depth technical know-how for well over 25 years.