Danfoss acquires electric solutions company Visedo
Danfoss continues to invest to further its growth – this time with the acquisition of Visedo Oy, an expert in electric solutions for the off-highway and marine markets.
With this step, Danfoss is responding to a growing customer demand for electric solutions to reduce emissions and pollution and to increase productivity. Visedo is headquartered in Lappeenranta in Finland.
“Acquiring new innovative technology is an important part of our investment in growth, and I am excited about the really great Visedo team joining Danfoss and our future journey. Electrification is a fast-developing area and holds tremendous potential, and Visedo is a great example of how we can focus on customer needs and at the same time strengthen our offering by providing a broader range of solutions,” says Kim Fausing, president and CEO.
"This is a great day for Lappeenranta,” says Tuomo Rönkkö, Chairman of the board for Visedo. “The acquisition acknowledges the knowhow and excellence built over the years between Visedo and the Lappeenranta University of Technology. The long-term commitment of the original investors and the ability to find the best experts to work for the company have been the base for this success story. We are happy the story will continue and bring more investments to the entire region.”
Visedo will be integrated into the Danfoss Power Solutions business segment. The acquisition of this electric systems business is in line with Danfoss’ strategic focus on adding electric solutions as a key competency and a key part of the company’s approach to enable electrification across the global businesses.
“With this acquisition, we position Danfoss and the Danfoss Power Solutions business even stronger. We see a growing demand for electric solutions within off-highway vehicles and the marine market in response to the more stringent emissions regulations being imposed in these markets, as well as efficiency and productivity gains that these solutions bring. Danfoss will, based on this acquisition, continue to invest in electrification to further strengthen our position in the industry. I look forward to welcoming the highly experienced and dedicated Visedo team to Danfoss and to our business,” says Eric Alström, President, Danfoss Power Solutions.
"Joining forces with Danfoss means a quantum leap for our mission to end pollution with our electric solutions. Together with Danfoss, we will have more capacity and investment for greater innovation and market opportunities,” says Kimmo Rauma, Head of Visedo.
The acquisition includes all Visedo subsidiaries globally and a design and manufacturing site located at its headquarters in Lappeenranta. The parties have not disclosed the purchase price or other conditions of the acquisition.
