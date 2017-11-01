Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Electronics Production | November 01, 2017

Global Power closes sale of facility in Mexico

Global Power Equipment Group has completed the sale of its facility in Mexico and the auction of the remaining production equipment and other assets for anticipated net proceeds of approximately USD 3.5 million.
Approximately USD 1.5 million of the net proceeds from the sale of the facility and equipment will be used to reduce debt and the remainder will be used to fund working capital requirements.

Global Power is a design, engineering and manufacturing firm providing equipment and services to the global energy and industrial markets.

Comments

Please note the following: Critical comments are allowed and even encouraged. Discussions are welcome. Verbal abuse, insults and racist / homophobic remarks are not. Such comments will be removed.
Further details can be found here.
Ad
Ad
BAE Systems starts production of long range anti-ship missile sensor BAE Systems has begun production of its sensor technology for the Long Range...
Copper foil shortage persists - might get worse still With several governments desiring a shift towards cleaner new-energy vehicles, and an all-electric automotive industry, the copper shortage could very well last longer than first anticipated.
Sumitomo inaugurates expansion in Moldova The Japanese-German company Sumitomo Electric Bordnetze SE (SEBN) has officially opened its...
North American PCB sales growth turns positive Positive year-over-year shipment growth was seen in September for the first time this year...
Sponsored content by Mentor Graphics
How do we improve on DFM for PCBs? How do we make DFM more accessible to more people? How do we streamline the DFM process so that optimized designs get released to manufacturing during the initial design process?
Ad
Ad
Dyconex automates production with robots PCB manufacturer Dyconex AG says that the company is increasing productivity in...
Global Power closes sale of facility in Mexico
Sivers IMA signs MoU with CLOP Technologies Sivers IMA has entered into a new partnership with CLOP Technologies Pte Ltd., a...
Esse Ti Electronica updates its machine park Cemco has, through its Italian distributor Cipel Italia, sold its latest Digital Drive + Quicksilver...
Sponsored content by Universal Instruments
The Road to the Car of the Future What will the car of the future look like? Will it actually drive you to work, while you seamlessly access email, catch up on the morning’s news, attend a video conference, and more?
Apple could drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier Apple could potentially drop Qualcomm as a supplier for future iPhones and iPads.
eMagin ink deal with tier-one consumer electronics company eMagin Corporation, a developer and manufacturer of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays for...
Growth in turnover and order intake puts Neways back on track Following the disappointing results in the first half of 2017, EMS provider Neways now have...
Yazaki expands in Lithuania Automotive wire harness systems manufacturer Yazaki is expanding its production...
Sponsored content by SAKI Corporation
Total Smart Factory Inspection maximizes efficiency by improving production-line quality. In M2M communication, inspection equipment accuracy directly correlates to the quality and optimization of the production process. Results of tests using Panasonic and Saki equipment detail factors that drive M2M success...
Nikon shuts down Chinese manufacturing subsidiary The Japanese company says that the operations of Nikon Imaging (China) Co., Ltd. will be...
Zollner invests in combined pick-and-place and dispensing solution Zollner Elektronik AG has commissioned the first combined Fox2 jet dispensing...
Atrenne expands into medical electronics manufacturing Atrenne Integrated Solutions’ subsidiary, AbelConn Electronics, has been selected as the...
Saab chooses Kongsberg naval sonars for submarine upgrades Kongsberg Maritime will deliver sonar systems for anti-submarine warfare...
Sponsored content by JBC Tools
JBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
Flex: ‘We had impressive revenue performance across the board’ The manufacturer saw its second quarter net sales grow 4% YoY to USD 6.3 billion...
Continental invests €95M in its first plant in Lithuania German automotive technology company Continental has said it will build a new manufacturing plant in Lithuania to expand its automotive electronics production footprint.
Marquardt is paving the way for further growth in Asia During September, the company held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Marquardt Weihai plant in...
Conti and China Unicom kicks off its joint venture Continental and China Unicom Smart Connection (CUSC) have unveiled their newly formed joint...
Sponsored content by Brady
Solve 9 common production identification challenges! Products and components often have several distinct identification challenges. Depending on their size, their specifications and the environment they are exposed to, a variety of identification solutions are needed. This...
PCB industry on the upswing July sales reported by PCB manufacturers within the DACH-region exceeded those...
Essemtec opens new spare parts warehouse in Germany The Swiss manufacturer of systems for the electronic production has opened a new...
Mycronic acquires Vi Technology for €8M Mycronic AB has acquired 100 percent of the shares in VIT S.A.S (Vi Technology), situated...
Strong operating margin for Scanfil during Q3 The EMS provider says that it has been able to increase its operating profit – significantly –...
Related news
Most Read
Load more news
October 26 2017 5:06 PM V8.8.8-2