PCB | October 10, 2017
Camtek is now without its PCB business
Camtek Ltd. has now completed the sale of its PCB business to an affiliate of Principle Capital, a Shanghai-based private-equity fund.
Upon closing, USD 32 million in cash was received. A further amount of up to USD 3 million is conditioned upon the PCB business' financial performance in 2018, the company states in a short update
